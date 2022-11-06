Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder, after a man was found dead outside a village pub in Kent.

Officers were called to the Cricketers Inn on Wrotham Road in Meopham, shortly before 9:15pm on Saturday 5 November, to reports of an assault.

Police attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service where two men were found to have sustained injuries consistent with stab wounds.

A man in his 30s was pronounced deceased at the scene, whilst another man was taken to a London hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

A 29-year-old man and a 50-year-old man were later arrested on suspicion of murder.

The men involved are all believed to be known to each other and, at this stage, police say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation.

Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate are continuing to make enquiries and Wrotham Road is currently closed at Meopham Green.

Anyone who witnessed what happened or has any information is urged to call Kent Police on 101, quoting reference 05-1226.