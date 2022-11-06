Two people are in a critical condition in hospital after they were involved in a road traffic collision near Wantage.

Both were riding a red Suzuki SV 650 motorcycle when it collided with a Volkswagen Transporter camper van travelling in the opposite direction on the B4494.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 20-year-old man, and his pillion passenger, a 19-year-old woman, were taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital where they remain in a critical condition.

The occupants in the VW Transporter were not injured and no arrests were made.

Investigating officer PC Chris Weatherley of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, based at Abingdon, said: “This was a very serious collision which has resulted in life-threatening injuries to two people on the motorcycle.

“I am appealing to anybody who witnessed the collision to please contact Thames Valley Police on 101 or online, quoting reference number 43220498772.

“If you were driving in the area and have dash-cam footage of the collision or the moments leading up to it, please get in touch.

“The next of kin of those injured are being supported by specially trained officers.”