Households in parts of Kent are experiencing disruption to their water supplies, after a treatment works failed overnight.

South East Water says customers in Kilndown, Hawkhurst, Sandhurst and Northiam may be experiencing problems, due to issues at a nearby site.

The company says it has technicians working on the problem, but due to the nature of the problem its stores of treated drinking water have 'dropped significantly'.

It has now opened a bottled water station in Hawkhurst for affected customers.

In a statement on the company's website it said: "We’re very sorry if you’re in the Kilndown, Hawkhurst, Sandhurst and Northiam areas and experiencing low pressure or no water this morning.

"A problem at our nearby water treatment works has resulted in a site shut down, however our expert Technicians are onsite and working to resolve the issues as soon as possible.

"This work has been ongoing through the night and this morning, but has resulted in our stores of treated drinking water having dropped significantly in the area affecting supplies."

The bottled water station can be found at: Fowlers Car Park, Rye Rd, Dickens Way, Hawkhurst, TN18 4PQ