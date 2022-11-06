Hampshire Police say a woman has died after being hit by a car when she left her vehicle to inspect a fallen tree which was blocking the road.

The woman, in her 40s, had stepped out of her own car at around 11.50pm on Wednesday night in New Odiham Road, near Alton.

She and another motorist had left their vehicles to examine the tree, when they were both struck by a white Vauxhall Corsa.

The woman was killed and the second woman, who was in her 50s, suffered minor injuries.

Hampshire Constabulary is investigating the incident and appealing for any witnesses.

A spokesperson for the force confirmed the woman's family have been informed of her death and are being supported by specialist officers.

PC Jonathan Wood said: "This incident occurred on a quiet country road late at night.

"We would like to speak with anyone who saw this incident or the vehicles involved and would particularly like to speak with anyone who has relevant dash cam footage that could assist us."