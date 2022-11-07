Police are appealing for people to come forward with CCTV footage after a man was kidnapped in Brighton.

The victim was reportedly assaulted and forced into a black hatchback car in Chiddingly Close, Whitehawk, on Saturday afternoon. (5 November)

Ninety minutes later he was found by concerned members of the public in North Drive.

The victim, a 43-year-old man from Hove, was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

A 39-year-old man from Brighton was arrested in Worthing in the early hours of Sunday (6 November) on suspicion of kidnap and committing grievous bodily harm.

He remains in police custody at this time.

Detective Inspector Cheryl Lewendon said: “This was a violent crime committed in daylight hours in a residential area, and it may have been witnessed by several people.

"I’m urging anyone who saw what happened, or anyone who captured any footage on mobile or CCTV, to please come forward.

“I’d like to reassure the public that we’re treating this as an isolated incident with no threat to the wider public.”

Anyone with information can report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Humble.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.