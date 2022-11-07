Play Brightcove video

A large emergency response has been seen at the Royal Hampshire County Hospital in Winchester.

At least four fire engines could be seen parked outside the hospital on Romsey Road in Winchester just before 7pm on Monday evening.

An eyewitness reported seeing multiple crews on site at the front and towards the middle of the hospital grounds.

The nature of the incident is not yet known, though a number of ambulances could be seen parked away from the emergency department.

In a statement, a spokesperson for HIWFRS said: "We were called at 17:42 this evening following a small chemical leak at the Royal Hampshire County Hospital in Winchester.

"The area has been evacuated and two casualties have been assessed by an on-site team.

"Crews from Eastleigh, Redbridge and Romsey are currently on the scene working to contain the leak and clear the affected area."

Julie Dawes, chief nurse at Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We can confirm that the local fire service are currently on-site at our Winchester hospital, purely as a precautionary measure.

"There is no impact to patient care or our services and we, as ever, continue to be here for anyone who requires urgent and emergency care.”