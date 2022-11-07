A man has been charged after four men were stabbed outside a Portsmouth nightclub.

Emergency services were called to Tokyo Joe’s nightclub at 9:48pm on Saturday night to a report of an altercation outside the venue on Guildhall Walk.

Police say four men suffered slash or stab wounds - none of the injuries are life-threatening.

Charlie Ellins, 20, of Braintree Road, has been charged with three counts of Section 18 wounding with intent, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of a controlled drug of Class A.

He is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Monday.

A 15-year-old girl, who was arrested on suspicion of common assault and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress in connection with this incident, has been released from police custody but remains under investigation.