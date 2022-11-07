A woman has been arrested after two bodies were found at a house in Portsmouth within just six hours.

Hampshire Police attended an address on Estella Road, Buckland, on Wednesday 2 November, after reports of the sudden death of a man in his 50s.

Officers then returned to the same address at 4.20pm on the same day out of concern for a man in his 60s on Centaur Road.

In a statement, Hampshire Constabulary said: "We assisted the man to a property on Estella Road, which is when officers discovered a body of a woman in her 60s."

A 53-year-old woman from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug of Class A.

She has been released from police custody but remains under investigation while enquiries continue.

