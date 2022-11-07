Woman arrested after two people die within six hours of each other at same Portsmouth house
A woman has been arrested after two bodies were found at a house in Portsmouth within just six hours.
Hampshire Police attended an address on Estella Road, Buckland, on Wednesday 2 November, after reports of the sudden death of a man in his 50s.
Officers then returned to the same address at 4.20pm on the same day out of concern for a man in his 60s on Centaur Road.
In a statement, Hampshire Constabulary said: "We assisted the man to a property on Estella Road, which is when officers discovered a body of a woman in her 60s."
A 53-year-old woman from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug of Class A.
She has been released from police custody but remains under investigation while enquiries continue.
