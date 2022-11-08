A drug dealer who sold heroin and crack cocaine in Canterbury has been jailed for three years.

Blessed Sithole was arrested after detectives identified a blue BMW hire car linked to a county line drug dealing network in the city in April 2022.

Police discovered the network advertised their drugs using the text name "Taylor".

Sithole was linked to the car and a warrant was carried out at his home on 26 April.

The 29-year-old, of Gore Mews, was later arrested elsewhere in the city on the same day, and charged.

A large amount of cash and two phones, were seized by officers, with messages revealing drug users were offered "best of both", a reference to heroin and crack cocaine.

While on bail, Sithole obtained another hire car and another phone, with a view to potential further dealing.

He was arrested again in June and charged.

Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Talboys said: "This proactive investigation shows how my officers seek out and arrest those who try to sell class A drugs on the streets of Kent.

"The number of arrests made, charges brought and sentences secured in October, which also included our work as part of County Lines Intensification Week, show our relentless work to shut down the networks which target vulnerable people in the county."

