Motorists in Hampshire are set to face further delays as an existing road closure is to be extended.

Winchester Road in Botley will be closed to through traffic from Monday 14 November for at least three weeks, from the junction at Oatlands Road to Woodhouse Lane.

Hampshire County Council say the closure is required so that 'critical work' can be carried out to vehicle restraint barriers because of the 'restricted width of the existing railway bridge'. The closure is part of the ongoing Botley Bypass works, to support the Uplands Farm Development.

It's hoped that the road will reopen 'on or around Friday 9 December', but this will be confirmed nearer the time, according to Hampshire County Council.

People living nearby are being reassured they will still be able to get to their properties and businesses while pedestrian access will also be maintained.

A signed diversion will be in place via Bubb Lane, Tollbar Way, Botley Road and Woodhouse Lane.

The Uplands Farm Development will see almost 1,000 new homes built on two sites in Hedge End and Botley.

The development will also include a new local centre, areas of open space and playing fields.

