A man from Ashford in Kent says his family have been left in tears after their dog went missing after getting spooked following a garden fireworks display.

Joe Booth left the Harry the 13-month-old South African Mastiff at home on Saturday afternoon while he took his five-year-son to a birthday party.

Joe says Harry is able to come in and out of the house freely. But when he arrived home that evening, Harry was nowhere to be seen.

"I thought he was hiding under a trampoline but then I came across a hole in the fence which I didn't know was there.

"It's the only way he could have got out of the garden.

"He's obviously got through the hole and taken off across the fields which sit at the back of the house.

"My son is very upset - Harry is his favourite.

Harry's owner Joe Booth has this message for anyone who sees him.

"It's just one of those things - everyone is entitled to have fireworks, and I enjoy them as much as the next person."

South African Mastiff's are known to be very loyal dogs, and often 'guardians of the home.'

They are independent dogs but require a good deal of attention from their owners and are affectionate with children.

"They're a big breed, but very placid, Joe added.

Harry playing with the family cat.

"But Harry is quite timid as well, so I've said to people if they see him, not to approach him as he will probably try and run off.

"He's not comfortable around strangers at all - he's always barking whenever someone new comes round.

"He looks aggressive and he's a big boy, but he's got a heart of gold."

Joe says to contact Dog Lost if anyone has any sightings of Harry.