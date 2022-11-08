Motorists are being warned of delays on the M4 motorway near Newbury due to a 'medical emergency'.

Two lanes of the M4 are closed eastbound near to Junction 13 for the A34, forcing traffic to use the inside lane whilst emergency services deal with the incident.

Traffic England reports queues back to Junction 14 on the motorway as motorists sit in traffic. Queues of 30 minutes can be expected.

It estimates that the event will not be cleared until 8:15am.

This is a developing story. More to follow.