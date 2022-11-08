Two police officers have been injured after they were hit by a car whilst responding to an incident on the M27.

Hampshire Police said it was called to a road traffic collision on the eastbound carriageway just after 10am.

Four cars were involved in the first crash and one person suffered serious injuries.

While at the scene two officers, who were out of their vehicles, were involved in a collision with a further car.

Those injured are being treated by paramedics. The M27 is closed westbound whilst recovery work takes place.