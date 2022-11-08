Motorists are being warned of significant delays and disruption to journey's after protesters blocked multiple parts of the M25.

Just Stop Oil has confirmed to ITV Meridian that it is behind a series of protests currently taking place on the M25.

The campaigners said approximately 15 supporters of Just Stop Oil climbed onto the overhead gantries of the M25 in multiple locations, both clockwise and anti-clockwise causing police to halt traffic.

There are currently 4 separate incidents taking place across the motorway, which is Britain's busiest.

It is not currently known how long disruption will last for, but there are long queues now forming on major trunk roads that feed into the M25 such as the M3 and A3.

National Highways is reporting long queues at the Dartford Tunnel in both directions, due to a 'police incident involving a protest'.

There are currently delays of up to an hour, with motorists urged to find alternative routes.

Traffic is queuing for several miles on the A2 northbound, whilst traffic is now backing up from the M25 on to the M20 in Kent.

In Essex, there are delays on the A13 and traffic is backed up to junction 29 on the M25.

An image shared with ITV Meridian shows long queues on Britain's busiest motorway. Credit: David Burden / Twitter

Traffic is also queuing at the junction with the M23 for Gatwick Airport, with protesters reported to be on the carriageway there. The road is closed in both directions.

The M25 has also been closed at junction 12 for the M3 in both directions, as police try and clear the carriageway.

Long delays are being reported on nearby A-roads, with motorists urged to find alternative routes.

Motorists using the M11 are also affected, with the M25 closed anti-clockwise at the interchange.

The M25 is also closed at Junction 20 - 21 for the M1, as well as Junction 15 for the M4.

An unnamed protester took a selfie on an M25 gantry this morning. Credit: Just Stop Oil

The worst queues are being reported on the M25 near to Heathrow Airport.

There is significant congestion and delays between Junction 16 for the M40 and Junction 8 for Gatwick Airport.

Significant queues have also been reported on the M1 Southbound due to action at Junction 20 on the M25.

Traffic is queuing back to Junction 11a, which is beyond Luton Airport.

A map showing areas of disruption on the M25 and other nearby motorways. Credit: National Highways

Police forces have said they are taking action to reopen the road at various locations.

Essex Police said officers are at the north-bound carriageway of the UK’s busiest motorway near the Dartford Crossing where a protester believed to be from Just Stop Oil has climbed the gantry at junction 31, closing the Dartford Tunnel.

Meanwhile, Hertfordshire Police said they was responding to a protest at junction 20 of the M25 near Kings Langley and urged motorists to seek alternative routes.

Surrey Police said two protesters had climbed motorway gantries between junctions 8 and 9 and junctions 12 and 13, stopping traffic in both directions on that part of the M25.

Images released by Just Stop Oil show protesters on gantries. Credit: Just Stop Oil

Those involved have spoken out about why they have climbed gantries on the M25.

Molly Berry, 70, a retired lip-reading tutor from Hertfordshire said:

“The climate crisis is not left wing or right wing, it’s not an opinion or a point of view or a cause. It’s real, and it’s happening now, and it is getting very close to destroying absolutely everything we love.

"When my friends show me photographs of their grandchildren it breaks my heart to think of what they will face in their lifetimes. That’s why I am willing to put my liberty on the line to demand that the government halts all new oil and gas.”

Charlotte Kirin, 53, a social worker, carer and parent from Bury St Edmunds said

“In order to survive, we need to take action to stop new oil and gas. For as long as the government pretends this isn’t the priority, I will do what I can to demand a response. History shows us that we have to challenge unjust laws.

"What is being done to people all over the globe in the name of profit is the greatest imaginable injustice. I will not turn my back on people whose lives are being destroyed for rich mens’ profit.”

This is a developing story. More to follow.