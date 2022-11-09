Just Stop Oil has told ITV Meridian its protesters have returned to the M25 motorway this morning.

The campaign group said it has targeted 5 locations on Britain's busiest motorway, bringing traffic to a standstill.

It also told ITV Meridian it is working with fellow group, Animal Rebellion, in this morning's protests.

Traffic monitoring service, Inrix, is reporting the road has been closed clockwise between Junction 7 and 8 due to the protesters.

National Highways is also reporting protesters have targeted the road between Junction 4 and Junction 5 for the M26.

Currently two lanes are closed in a clockwise direction between the two junctions, causing traffic to build up.

Elsewhere, all traffic is being temporarily held and queueing for two miles due to further protests on the M25 clockwise before J30 for A13

Meanwhile Essex Police has said it has arrested a person for 'causing a public nuisance' on the M25 whilst dealing with an incident.

The force has closed the road clockwise between J26 and J27 whilst it deals with the incident.

The National Highways traffic map. Credit: National Highways

Yesterday much of the M25 was brought to a standstill due to protests by Just Stop Oil, who had targeted multiple sections of the motorway.

Efforts to disperse Tuesday's protests across the road involved the Metropolitan, Surrey, Kent and Essex police forces.

They have asked people stuck in traffic as a result of protesters to stay in their vehicles and not obstruct the hard shoulder.

This is a developing story. More to follow.