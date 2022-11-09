Cunard’s new superliner Queen Anne is to be delayed entering service, the company announced on Wednesday (9 November).

The delay has been blamed on energy and supply chain shortages.

The Southampton-based ship was due to carry passengers at the start of 2024 but will now start operating in May 2024.

Queen Anne’s new maiden season voyages include sailings from Southampton to the Mediterranean, Scandinavia, the Canary Islands, and the Norwegian Fjords.

Thousands of passengers with bookings will be transferred onto later cruises.

A statement from Cunard reads: "Due in part to unforeseen events that have occurred in recent years, the shipbuilding industry, like other industries, has faced numerous challenges including energy shortages and global supply chain constraints.

"As a result, our new ship Queen Anne will be arriving slightly later than expected.

We have automatically transferred guests booked or waitlisted on the maiden voyage to the new seven-night maiden voyage, which will depart from Southampton on 3 May 2024, visit La Coruna on 5 May 2024, Lisbon on 7 May 2024 and then return to Southampton on 10 May 2024."