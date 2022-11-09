Play Brightcove video

Watch: Royal Berkshire Hospital's chief nurse talks to Wesley Smith about the abuse faced by staff

Some nurses at the Royal Berkshire Hospital have been left with fractures following a sharp rise in the number of attacks on them by members of the public.On Twitter, the trust said: "Our teams should be able to do their lifesaving job without feeling scared or intimidated. Please treat our staff with the respect they deserve."

Eamonn Sullivan, the Chief Nurse at the Royal Berkshire Hospital says there's been a significant increase in abuse over the last 4-6 weeks.

He said: "I think it's a real mixture of patients being really unwell, and also sometimes willful attacks; so it's a mixture of disease process and people being frustrated, being angry.

"It's not just related to the emergency department, it is actually right throughout the hospital."

The Royal Berkshire Hospital has seen a sharp rise in the number of attacks on staff members. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Mr Sullivan added that despite the rise in abuse, the hospital remains safe.

He said: "I would like to frame that we see around 2,000 patients a day, so this a safe environment for patients and for staff."

"We've got 24 hours a day support for our staff, from senior managers and also from their local managers.

"We really want to learn about these incidents, we want to understand why it happened, and if there anything we can do to prevent it happening in the future."

The message from the trust is that NHS staff are 'here to help, not to get hurt'.