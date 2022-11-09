Police are trying to track down a man after a young boy was grabbed at a bus stop in Southampton.

The boy, 12, was waiting for a bus at the stop on Windermere Avenue, outside Millbrook Towers on Tuesday, November 8.

At 9.25am, a man came up behind him and grabbed hold of his arm, telling the boy to "come with me".

The boy punched the man in the ribs and he let go of his arm, so the boy then ran down Green Lane.

The man attempted to follow the boy down the road twice before the boy finally ran away, at around 9.30am.

The man is described as:

Aged 30 to 40

5ft 11ins tall

White

Slightly chubby build

Short, dark brown hair

Wearing a waist length, dark blue raincoat with a scar or a mark on his left cheek

Anyone who saw what happened, or has dash cam footage of the area is asked to contact Hampshire Police on 101 or online, quoting reference number 44220454063.