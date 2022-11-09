More than 40 firefighters tackled a blaze at a third-floor flat in Portsmouth last night, Tuesday 8 November.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue was called to the block of flats on Queens Crescent shortly after 6pm, with crews from Southsea, Cosham, Havant, Fareham, Hayling Island and Waterlooville in attendance.

Firefighters rescued the occupant of the flat through the use of a smoke hood and led them to safety.

One casualty was taken to hospital by South Central Ambulance Service to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The affected flat has been destroyed in the blaze and crews conducted a salvage operation on a number of other properties which sustained water damage.

The stop message came in at 20:40 and Fire Investigation Officers are to return this morning, Wednesday 9 November.