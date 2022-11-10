A lorry driver has had a lucky escape after his vehicle crashed through a barrier on the A3.

The HGV skidded off the road in wet conditions and ended up on its side in the verge last week.

Emergency services, including South East Coast Ambulance Service and Surrey Fire and Rescue, were called to the scene, where the driver was found to have suffered no serious injuries.

The fire service has since urged drivers to take care on wet roads and drive to the conditions.

The incident could have been much worse. Credit: Surrey Fire and Rescue

In a statement Surrey Fire and Rescue said: "Last week we responded to this incident, a HGV crashing through the barriers on the A3 near Hindhead.

"Fortunately, the driver walked away with no serious injury.

"Please take extra care on wet roads, reduce your speed and increase your gaps between vehicles."