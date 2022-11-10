Officers from multiple police forces will be patrolling the M25 this morning, after just stop oil threatened further disruption on Britain’s busiest motorway.

The campaign group has warned of continued action until the government takes steps to address climate change and tackle what they say is a dependence on oil.

Forces, including Surrey, Kent, Essex, Hertfordshire and the Metropolitan Police will be out on key stretches of the road to minimise disruption.

Yesterday there was major disruption in 5 different locations on the motorway, which saw queues and delays for motorists.

Police have made multiple arrests so far.

Essex Police negotiate with a protester on the M25. Credit: Essex Police

On Wednesday, Lisa Townsend, the Police and Crime Commissioner for Surrey, urged activists to halt their "reckless" protests.

She said: “What we have seen in Surrey and elsewhere over the last three days goes way beyond peaceful protest. What we are dealing with here is co-ordinated criminality by determined activists.

"Sadly, we have now seen an officer in Essex getting injured while responding to one of the protests and I would like to send my best wishes to them for a full and speedy recovery.

"The actions of this group are becoming more and more reckless and I call on them to halt these dangerous protests now. Enough is enough – people are getting hurt."

But, Just Stop Oil have tweeted this morning to say that "they are done asking nicely" and action will continue.

The group yesterday commented on an incident, where a police officer was injured whilst dealing with a protest.

Just Stop Oil has commented on the incident: "The collision of two lorries and the injury of a police officer on the M25 this morning is an awful situation. The level of disruption being witnessed on the M25 should not be happening - people are rightly angry and frustrated.

"The impact on peoples lives is huge. In normal circumstances this would be unacceptable. It should never have come to this. The failure of our politics has left us with no other option as we seek to protect our rights and freedoms from a collapse in law and order due to a heating world."

As of 6:30am - no disruption has been reported on the motorway.