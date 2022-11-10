Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a woman was seriously injured in a road traffic incident in Blackwater.

On Tuesday 8 November at around 1145am a vehicle that was on the northbound carriageway of the A327 Minley Road shed a scaffolding pole which hit a black Vauxhall Astra travelling in the opposite direction.

The pole went through the car's door hitting the driver. A 33-year-old woman from Hook, suffered a serious leg injury. Two young children in the car were uninjured.

The woman was airlifted to Southampton General Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the scaffolding vehicle initially remained at the scene before leaving without giving any details.

They are being asked by Hampshire police to come forward, along with any witnesses, especially those with dash cam footage.