South East Coast Ambulance declares critical incident following IT issues

A critical incident has been declared by South East Coast Ambulance service on Thursday night (10 November) after a major technical failure affected the computer system that helps dispatch ambulances.

In a statement, a South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust, (SECAmb), spokesperson said: “SECAmb has tonight, (10 November), declared a Critical Incident following IT issues which resulted in the loss of our CAD (Computer Aided Dispatch) and the need to move to our back-up telephone systems.

“While we are working hard with our IT providers to find a solution to the issue, and have implemented well-rehearsed contingency plans, the loss of the CAD, along with the high demand we are facing across our region tonight, is placing significant pressure on our services.

“We continue answer calls and respond to patients but urge people to only call 999 in the event of a serious emergency and to make use of services including NHS 111 Online for help and advice.

“We would like to thank our staff and volunteers for their hard work and commitment at this challenging time and assure the public that we are doing everything we can to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”