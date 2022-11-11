Play Brightcove video

Watch the mouse running around a coffee shop in Bluewater.

A woman was left horrified after reportedly spotting mice running around a cafe in Bluewater.

The shopper, who has asked to remain anonymous, was sitting in chain cafe Coffee Republic when she spotted the creatures running around on Thursday (November 10).

She immediately started filming on her phone. The mouse can be seen creeping out from underneath plush red chairs, then scuttling across the floor out of eye range. Then what appears to be a second mouse is spotted lurking under the chairs.

The concerned shopper took to Twitter saying: "Bluewater! Coffee Republic is riddled in mice. They’re living in the torn furniture. The vermin will be horrendous.

"Millie's Cookie's and Burger King is first floor underneath Coffee Republic. Hygiene Standards need to be checked? Absolutely horrendous!"

She told KentLive she just saw this as an important health issue and wanted to raise awareness.

A spokesperson for Bluewater said: “We’re taking this issue very seriously and supporting Coffee Republic to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.”

A representative from Millie's Cookie's has responded to the claims via social media.

The biscuit brand said it could confirm the Millie's Cookies store has had the all clear in regards to pest control.

Coffee Republic has been approached for comment.