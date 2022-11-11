Play Brightcove video

Watch how a Gillingham fan turned up at work after knocking Brentford out of the EFL Cup.

The fourth round draw of the League Cup has taken place and Gillingham FC are off to Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The match will be played during the week commencing the 19th of December, so just after the World Cup Final.

Someone looking forward to the game is Gills fan Jim Staples.

He had told his colleagues he would come to work in fancy dress on Friday (11 November), if Gillingham scored at Brentford in the Cup on Tuesday night (8 November).

As they won, Jim really went all out!

On Twitter, he said: "So on Tuesday morning I declared to the office that if even scored versus Brentford I’d turn up Friday in fancy dress.

"If we bag against Wolves I’ll wear it in the Rainham End next home game."

The Kent side has never reached the Fifth Round of the competition in its history but manager Neil Harris is hopeful his team can produce another major upset.