Activism group Just Stop Oil have announced on Friday morning (11 November) that they will halt their action on the M25 after four days of disruption which has seen severe delays and multiple arrests.

In a statement on twitter the group said: "From today, Just Stop Oil will halt its campaign of civil resistance on the M25.

"We are giving time to those in Government who are in touch with reality to consider their responsibilities to this country at this time.

"We ask that the Prime Minister consider his statement at COP27, where he spoke of the catastrophic threat posed by the ravages of global heating, the 33 million people displaced by floods in Pakistan, and the moral and economic imperative to honour our pledges.

"You don't get to recycle words and promises — you owe it to the British people to act.

A Just Stop Oil protester being detained after they climbed a gantry on the M25 Credit: PA

"Today is Remembrance Day, we call on you to honour all those who served and loved their country.

"Take the necessary first step to ensure a liveable future and halt new oil and gas. The UK Government’s failure to do so is a criminal dereliction of its fundamental duty — to protect and safeguard the lives of its citizens and is an act of utter betrayal of billions of people living in the Global South."The supporters of Just Stop Oil are now the people upholding law and order and protecting civil society.

"Under British law, people in this country have a right to cause disruption to prevent greater harm — we will not stand by."

On Thursday (10 November) drivers on the M25 were left in several miles on queues after protesters closed parts of the motorway, including a stretch in Reigate in Surrey.

Surrey Police have now arrested 18 people in total in connection with the protests.