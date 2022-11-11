A plaque to honour key workers and volunteers in Swindon for their hard work throughout the coronavirus pandemic has been branded 'sloppy and insulting', after it contained errors.It was unveiled as part of a wider tree-planting ceremony on Monday (November 7) at Coate Water Country Park by Swindon Borough Council.

It is reported that the errors were known about before the event and a replacement was ordered but did not arrive in time.Local residents were appalled when the plate was first spotted and shared online.

One wrote: "It's beyond 'poorly executed.' It's sloppy to the point of insulting." Another added: "There is no honour here."

The plaque reads: "This tree has been planted in appreciation of Our Key Workers and Volunteers by the borough. to honour Their Selflessness and Dedication given to the residents and the vulnerable During the Covid Pandemic March 2019."Cllr Mike Davies for Eldene in East Swindon tweeted a photo adding that it was a "nice idea but very poorly executed," while pointing out the American spelling, random capital letters, grammar errors and the wrong date.

The Leader of Swindon Borough Council, Cllr David Renard has offered his sincerest apologies for all key workers and volunteers for the mistakes in the text and confirmed that the plaque had been removed and is due to be replaced.He added: “Thousands of key workers and volunteers in Swindon have risked their lives and given their best to support and serve others in our town.

"I offer my sincerest apologies to all the key workers and volunteers that the wording on the plaque had errors on it.“As soon as it was spotted prior to the event, a replacement was ordered but could not be made in time for the event and we did not want to postpone the dedication.“We will be forever grateful for the role they played throughout the pandemic, which was why councillors unanimously agreed to create a lasting tribute to mark their service.”

Councillors voted unanimously for a plaque to mark the efforts and service of all the key workers and volunteers throughout pandemic across the borough of Swindon.