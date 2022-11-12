Four people have been arrested in connection with a suspected attempted murder in Maidstone town centre.

Kent Police were called at 12.25am on Saturday to reports that a car had struck two men in or near Station Road

Police officers and ambulance crews were called out. One man was taken to a London hospital, where he remains with serious head injuries. Another person was taken to a local hospital and was expected to be discharged.

Police inquiries continue after the incident Credit: ITV Meridian

Shortly after 2am, a Vauxhall Corsa was stopped by police at services on the A299 in Faversham. Three men and a woman were arrested and taken into custody.