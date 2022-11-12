Care home in Worthing makes hundreds of poppies for Remembrance display

Play Brightcove video

VIDEO: Resident Pamela Stent and manager Lisa Moulding talk about the display

Residents at a care home in Worthing have been making poppies in honour of Remembrance.

The project - at Avon Manor Dementia Care Home - uses plastic bottles which have been donated by the local community. Staff say the residents have loved getting involved in painting the poppies and making the display.

The project began in lockdown.

Residents hold a Remembrance banner Credit: ITV Meridian

Manager Lisa Moulding said : 'Our residents couldn't get out and about and do as much as they wanted to so we decided to collect plastic bottles and recycle them into poppies. Donations would come from within the community and we would cut them up and spend hours a day painting them and then it got bigger.

''I did hundreds'' said resident Pamela Stent ''I enjoyed it, definitely. Everyone likes it.''