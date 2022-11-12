Drivers are being advised to take a different route as a section of the A2 in Kent remains closed following a collision.

The A2 is closed westbound between the M25 J2 at Dartford and the A223 at Bexley following what's being described as a serious collision.

Kent Police say teams are on the scene looking into what happened.

In the meantime drivers heading west are being advised to take the A225 Princes Road from Junction 2 at the M25. And then to continue on the A225 before rejoining the A2 at Dartford Heath

Drivers are also being advised to allow extra time for their journeys, take a different route or even delay their journey.