Police have confirmed an outbreak of Legionella at one of its buildings in Hampshire.

The bacteria was found in some water outlets at Southampton Police Investigation Centre.

Engineers are at the site in Southern Road this weekend to flush and test all systems in the building. Police say they are working with their colleagues at the Office of the Police & Crime Commissioner to resolve matters as quickly as possible.

Reports say that in the meantime everyone working in the building is being given hand sanitisers and bottled water although the toilets are still in use.

In a statement Hampshire Police said: ''The safety of our officers and staff is always our priority and we have taken the necessary measures to ensure those working at the building can continue to do so.''

The statement goes on to say that the public won't see any impact on operational policing in the City while the work is being carried out.