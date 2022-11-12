A man has been arrested following a stabbing in Crawley.

Police were called to Lansbury Road shortly after 9pm on Friday November 11 following reports of an assault.

A 19-year-old man was found with potentially life-threatening injuries and was taken by air ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody at this time.

Sussex Police say this is being treated as an isolated incident and it is believed both parties were known to each other.

There will be a heightened police presence in the area while enquiries continue.

Police are asking anyone who saw what happened or who has any other information to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Amberley.

Information can be also be passed to police anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.