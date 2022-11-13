Police are appealing for witnesses to a hit-and-run collision in Worthing.

A 14-year-old boy was walking along The Strand in Goring, near the junction of Coleridge Road, when he was struck by a silver BMW 530 around 8.20pm on Friday (November 11).

He suffered a serious leg injury and was taken to Worthing Hospital for treatment.

The BMW crashed into a lamp post before the occupants fled the scene Credit: Google Images

The car also hit a lamppost and the wall of a residential property.

The occupants then fled the scene before police arrived.

Officers investigating the collision are appealing for any witnesses to get in touch, including anyone who saw a silver BMW 530 being driven in or around the area at that time.