Emergency services say it's a miracle no one was seriously injured after a van crashed into a stationary horsebox on the A27.

Police, ambulance crews and firefighters were called to the serious collision between Chichester and Havant at around 6.45pm on Saturday, November 12th.

The incident occurred as a horsebox van broke down on lane one of a bend in the westbound carriageway.

It was then hit by a white van travelling down the carriageway at about 70 miles per hour.

The horsebox was tipped onto its side in the impact

Pictures from the scene show the extent of the damage, but miraculously the male driver of the white van suffered only minor injuries

The female driver of the horsebox was treated for shock.

Thankfully the box was empty at the time.

Havant crew manager Jason Haste said: "The van went into it.

"The pictures are horrific.

"The impact was so heavy it flipped the van and it went into the embankment.

"But luckily no-one was seriously hurt.

"The guy needs to do the lottery tonight."

Sussex Police confirmed the road was closed for just over an hour while the carriageway was cleared, but had since reopened.