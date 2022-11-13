Thames Valley Police have launched a murder investigation in Oxford after a man was found with serious injuries early on Sunday morning.

Officers were called at 12.50am to an incident outside the Oxford University Press building in Walton Street near the junctions of Great Clarendon Street and Little Clarendon Street.

The victim, believed to be a man in his twenties, sadly died at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported.

Nine people have been arrested in connection with the investigation and they remain in police custody.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Nicola Underhill, of the Major Crime Unit, said: “We have launched a murder investigation after the death of a man in Oxford.

“His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

“We are in the early stages of this investigation, however we have made nine arrests at this time.

“Currently there is a large scene watch in place in the local area and members of the public will see an increased police presence whilst we carry out our enquiries. Anyone with information or concerns can speak to one of our uniformed officers.

“We are also appealing to anyone who may have witnessed what happened, or who may have information about it, to please come forward."