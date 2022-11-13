Thousands gather across the south to remember the fallen

Play Brightcove video

Andrew Pate reports on events in the south of the Meridian region.

The South of England fell silent this morning to honour the servicemen and women who've died in conflicts around the world.

The Remembrance Sunday events included church services, military marches and wreath laying.

In Winchester, hundreds gathered at the cathedral to pay their respects, and reflect on those still fighting today.

"I live on Salisbury Plain and watch the Ukrainians training and very brave and cheerful they are," said Colonel Michael Robinson, now retired from the King's Royal Rifle Corps.

"But it's remembering those who do cheerfully give their lives for others.

"And this was very true for the regiment. I lost quite a lot of riflemen during my time when I served and I remember them today."

Play Brightcove video

The annual Remembrance Day March Past saw people come together to pay their respects in Worthing.

While a Livestream was broadcast from the Royal Navy Submarine Museum in Gosport.

And on an unusually warm Remembrance Day, crowds gathered to watch a parade in Weymouth.

A two minute silence was heard at 11am, while many services remembered the Queen, who had been head of the armed forces.

Credit: PA

Wreaths are laid at the City of Portsmouth War Memorial during a Remembrance Sunday service and parade in Guildhall Square in Portsmouth.

Credit: PA

Ian Blackford, Liz Truss, Sir Keir Starmer, Boris Johnson, Theresa May and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph, in Whitehall, London.