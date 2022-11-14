A man has been arrested after he allegedly waved an axe at police in Portsmouth on Sunday evening (13 November).Officers pulled the man's vehicle over on Laburnum Grove after noticing that its windows were excessively tinted.

Police said the driver pulled an axe out of the vehicle's boot and started waving it at them when he was told to remove the tint.The individual was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and possession of an offensive weapon following the incident and held in custody overnight.

Hampshire Roads Policing Unit posted a picture of the axe on Twitter.

Alongside the image, the post read: "A car was stopped tonight on Laburnum Grove due to excessively tinted windows."When the male driver was told to remove the tint, his reaction was to get an axe out of the boot and wave it at Police officers.

"One in custody for possession of an offensive weapon and public order."