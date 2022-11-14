Play Brightcove video

A shocking video has shown how an exploding battery on an electric scooter sparked a house fire in Bordon, Hampshire.

The footage, released by Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service, shows how the fire took hold on Sunday evening (13 November) and set the porch alight while the scooter was charging.

Fire crews were called to extinguish the blaze shortly after 7pm at the property in Warren Close.

The occupants were assisted from the property and one was assessed by paramedics.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service has urged people to check their electrical goods to ensure they are safe to use.