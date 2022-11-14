Thames Valley Police have identified the victim of a fatal incident in Oxford as 25-year-old Alex Innes.

At around 12.50am on Sunday (13 November) officers were called to Walton Street near the junctions of Great Clarendon Street and Little Clarendon Street.

Alex Innes, who sadly died at the scene, was found with serious injuries and a post-mortem confirmed the cause of his death to be a stab wound.

Seven men, including four 18-year-olds, a 19-year-old, a 21-year-old, and a 22-year-old all from Oxford, remain in police custody arrested on suspicion of murder.

Emergency services were called but Alex Innes, from Oxford, sadly died at the scene. Credit: ITV News Meridian

A 19-year-old man, a 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman all arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, have all been released on police bail.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Nicola Underhill, of Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit, said: “We continue to investigate the circumstances of this incident in which a man has tragically died.

“Our thoughts remain with the family of Mr Innes’ at this difficult time.

“We have made ten arrests in connection with this incident and we do not believe this was a random assault.

Officers have been searching drains near to the scene and rifling through leaves. Credit: ITV News Meridian

“A scene watch is likely to be lifted shortly, we would thank members of the public for their patience.

“We would ask anyone with information who has not yet come forward to please do so by contacting us through our online pages or 101 quoting the reference 43220511338.

“Or if you do not wish to speak to police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Superintendent Bruce Riddell, LPA Commander for Oxford, said: “I would like to firstly extend my deepest condolences to Mr Innes’ family following this tragic incident.

Walton Street and Little Clarendon Street have been cordoned off while investigations take place. Credit: ITV News Meridian

“I am aware that this incident will cause concern within the community and as a result there will be extra officers in the Jericho and Oxford areas for the next couple of weeks in order to provide reassurance to the public.

“Tackling knife crime remains a priority for Thames Valley Police and all partners that we work with in the City, including the Violence Reduction Unit (VRU).

“We will continue to work to take knives off the streets, target those who are carrying knives and work with partners to divert people away from violence, and this week activity is ongoing as part of a national week of action to tackle knife crime called Operation Sceptre.

“Only by working together with our communities, we will solve the issue of knife crime and stop the tragic consequences like we have seen in Oxford this weekend”.