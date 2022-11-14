Play Brightcove video

Watch: Matt Hodgson in action at the World Championships in Belgium

When you mention Brighton, most people bring to mind sun, sand and sea. But thanks to one man - and four very special dogs - you can now add another thing to that list - husky racing.

Matt Hodgson and his four faithful huskies - Ava, Lux, Nimis and Pride - claimed gold at the World Husky Racing Championships in Belgium last weekend.

Husky racing might seem better suited to snowy surroundings rather than the Sussex seaside. but these world championships took place on dry land.

Matt and his four-legged friends, known as Infury Sleddogs, came out on top in their class.

After its cancellation last year, a packed field of 189 competitors from twenty countries assembled in Belgium for the championships.

Matt's not stopping there, though. His next target is the World Sleddog Association on Snow World Championships, which take place in Italy in February next year.

If their performance in Belgium is anything to go by, don't bet against Matt and his world-beating huskies bringing more medals back to the UK before too long.