A police dog called Boris has used his detective skills to track down a suspected burglar in Kent.

Police were called to reports of an attempted break-in at a shop in Hampton Pier Avenue in Herne Bay at 2.30am this morning (Tuesday 15th November).

The suspect left the store before anything was stolen and was not present when police arrived at the scene.

Boris traced a scent to a nearby flat, where a 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary.

The suspect remains in custody and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

