Cannabis farm took over almost every room of five-storey house in Brighton

Police have seized more than 500 cannabis plants - growing in almost every room of a five-storey house.

Officers visited the home on Dyke Road, Brighton last Wednesday following reports of suspicious activity.

Crops were growing in the basement, loft and the three floors in between.

Investigations are now underway to find the growers.

Police received reports of suspicious activity from members of the public. Credit: Sussex Police

Sergeant Mark Robinson, of Brighton and Hove's TEU, said: "Cannabis is a harmful, banned substance that contributes to the illegal drug trade; a practice that sows devastation among our communities.

"The sale of controlled substances goes hand-in-hand with violence, exploitation and addiction, fuelling wider criminality that spreads into all corners of society.

"We will continue to be relentless in our pursuit of perpetrators, while working with our partners to address the root causes of this behaviour and safeguard those most at risk of harm."

CCTV appeal after man assaulted and forced into car in alleged kidnapping in Brighton >

Brighton Marathon could be saved as talks progress with potential buyer >