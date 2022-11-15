Costumes worn by Harry Styles and Emma Corrin go on display in Brighton

The police uniform worn by singer and actor Harry Styles in the hit film My Policeman have gone on display at the Brighton Museum & Art Gallery.

The wedding dress worn by actor Emma Corrin will also be part of the flash exhibition to celebrate the launch of the film.

My Policeman tells the story of a love triangle between three young people, policeman Tom (Harry Styles), teacher Marion (Emma Corrin), and Brighton Museum curator Patrick (David Dawson), as they embark on an emotional journey in 1950s Brighton.

The film, based on the novel by Brighton author Bethan Roberts, features Brighton Museum as the setting for many of the story’s key moments.

My Policeman is based in Brighton & Hove. Credit: Prime Video

Textiles and Costume Curator for Brighton & Hove Museums Martin Pel said: ”It’s fabulous to have these costumes on display for everyone to see.

"They are beautiful outfits, authentic for the time with great attention to detail.

"We’re grateful to Prime Video for sharing them with us.“

The costumes are on loan for just under a fortnight in the Fashion & Style Gallery which draws on collections dating from the 1500s to the present day.