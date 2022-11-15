Play Brightcove video

Watch the full report by ITV Meridian's Richard Slee

A former paratrooper who is walking the entire UK coastline, raising money for a charity who helped him through his darkest times, has reached Dorset.

Chris Lewis suffered from anxiety and depression and found himself living on the streets after serving in the army.

But the help he received from charity SSAFA inspired him to take on the challenge.

In the five years since he began his marathon walk, he's gained a fiancée, a baby and a dog - as well as raising hundreds of thousands of pounds for charity.

Former Paratrooper Chris Lewis arrives in Swanage - five years and 15 thousand miles into his round the UK coastline charity walk.

Chris is walking the very edge of the UK coastline including all the Scottish islands.

And that's where he was during the first lockdown - on a deserted island in the Shetlands.

On his travels Chris adopted a dog, Jet, and met Kate. Baby Magnus arrived in May.

Chris is walking westward and expects to arrive home in Wales in about five months time.