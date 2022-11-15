Four Albanian nationals have been arrested in connection with a beach landing reported in St Margaret's in Kent on Monday (14 November).

The Home office says two men suspected of facilitating the landing of a small boat have been arrested and charged with conspiracy to facilitate illegal entry, after they drove off with two migrants.

While they are suspected of being members of an organised crime group, two other men were arrested today (15 November) for arriving without legal entry clearance.

Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick said: "These arrests show our clear determination to crack down swiftly on anyone who tries to evade capture and enter our country illegally.

“Thanks to the expert work of our teams, we will continue to remain vigilant to illegal activity like this and bring those responsible to justice.”