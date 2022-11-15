Impatient motorist drives on pavement to get past roadworks

Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Motorist caught on camera driving on pavement

A motorist who decided to avoid roadworks, near Horley, by driving on the pavement has been caught on camera.

The red Renault Megane was captured by a passerby as they approached roadworks on Horse Hill close to the junction with Reigate Road (A281).

Instead of taking a diversion, the impatient driver decided to travel up the narrow pavement to get past the roadworks.The passer-by, who wants to remain anonymous, captured the footage on the evening of October 17 and shared the video on social media to expose the bad driving.

Having been out to walk the dog, she saw several cars approaching the roadworks with the majority turning back once they realised it was blocked off.

She said: “I just thought here we go, here's another car coming down. I could see them coming towards the pavement and thought no, surely not.

"I saw they wanted to get through so I started videoing.

“It’s dangerous coming out onto the A281. You just don’t do it, it’s closed for a reason. The diversion is a bit of a faff but it’s not that far and there are so many clear signs on the road saying it's shut.

“It’s really dangerous and really irresponsible. It’s more of a wake-up call for that person to realise that it’s not okay to drive on the pavement, especially when I’m walking my black dog.

"Pavements are for people, not for cars."

Another car also took to the pavement on Horse Hill, but ended up stuck in a ditch.

Just a few days after, the eyewitness also shared another picture of a car that had driven on the pavement but ended up stranded in a ditch.

When approached for comment, Surrey Police confirmed it was looking into the incident captured on video.

A spokesperson said: “We can confirm this was reported to us.

"We are looking into it and have issued a section 172 notice to ask the registered keeper of the car to inform us of who was driving at the time.”