As the England World Cup squad leave for Qatar, the voices criticising the country for its human rights record grow louder and louder.

Joining the chorus is the mother of Lauren Patterson, from West Malling in Kent, who was raped and killed in Doha in 2013.

The 24-year-old's family were told her killer, Badr Hashim Khamis Abdallah al-Jabr, would face a death sentence.

But instead he was given only ten-and-a-half years in jail and the family feel they have been denied proper justice.

Alison Patterson, mother of Lauren Patterson

Lauren's mother, Alison Patterson has sent each player of the England squad - and their manager Gareth Southgate - a letter and photograph of Lauren.

She is asking them to think about Lauren when they run on to the pitch and make an L-shape after scoring a goal or winning a match.

She said: "It's a very big opportunity to stand up and say something for the minorities and for everyone that has suffered injustices in Qatar.

"If through the World Cup there can be change in Qatar, that would be a wonderful thing. It could highlight some of the injustices there have been in the case."

Lauren Patterson pictured with her mother, Alison Patterson.

Describing Lauren, Mrs Patterson said: "She was very bubbly. Wherever she went she made friends.

"She loved travelling, she trusted everyone and she was there for everyone.

"As a daughter she was wonderful, she was more like my best friend. She really was there for me."

The FA has been contacted for a statement regarding Mrs Patterson's letters to the England squad.

A Qatari official insisted the country was safe and said their thoughts were with Lauren's family.