Action against irresponsible dog owners is being stepped up in a seaside town in Sussex.

Council officers will be on patrol in Worthing at hotspots where there have been reports of dog fouling.

The council says anyone caught not clearing up after their pet will be handed a £100 fine.

It also warns that anyone caught dropping litter will receive an on-the-spot fine of £75.

In the six months to September the cleansing team removed 97 tonnes of dog waste in Worthing - the weight of more than a dozen fully-grown elephants.

Councillor Vicki Wells, Worthing's Cabinet Member for the Environment, said: "The vast majority of dog owners are incredibly responsible and look after their pets and clean up after them, including placing poo bags in the bins provided after their walk.

"However, there are some who refuse to do so and the result is dog poo on the ground or bags of poo discarded in bushes or hedgerows, which is completely unacceptable.

"Failing to pick up after your dog is simply irresponsible and we want to highlight that with an increase in patrols, as well as reminding people that fines can and will be issued."

Clean-ups around the area have been planned for Brooklands on December 10, Victoria Park on January 14, Highdown on February 11, and Rotary Rec and Hill Barn Rec on March 11.