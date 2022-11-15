The family of a cyclist who died following a road traffic incident near Netley Marsh have paid tribute to a "fun daddy".

Ashley Cron, 37, who was a father of five from Totton, was killed in a collision on Tatchbury Lane in Netley Marsh.

Police were called just after 8am on Saturday (12 November) following a report of a serious road traffic incident involving a cyclist.

Hampshire Police say that the investigation is still ongoing and they are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.

Ashley has been described by his family as a "fun daddy".

In a tribute his family said: "Ash was all of our everythings, he was an amazing fun daddy to his five children and a loving and supportive husband, son, grandson, cousin to his fabulous big family.

"Words cannot describe the pain we are all going through and we will never recover but are already appreciating all the love and support of all our family and friends.

"Sleep tight Daddy, we love you whole world, millions, billions, squillions, forever and ever with a cherry on top."