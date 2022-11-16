An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a murder investigation in Oxford.

He was arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday (15 /11) and remains in police custody.

Police were called to an incident in Walton Street near the junctions of Great Clarendon Street and Little Clarendon Street, Oxford on Sunday (13/11).

A man in his twenties was found with serious injuries and sadly died at the scene.

The victim was formally identified as 25-year-old Alex Innes from Kidlington.

Thames Valley Police said their thoughts "remain with his family at this difficult time and we continue to support them."

A post-mortem found the cause of death was a stab wound.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Nicola Underhill, of the Major Crime Unit, said: "Our thoughts remain with the family of Mr Innes’ at this difficult time.

"I would like to thank all those who have come forward with information relating to this incident.

"I would again like to ask anybody who was in the area and captured any mobile phone footage of what happened not to share this on social media, but instead to please upload the footage to our online portal."

Seven other men, four 18-year-olds, a 19-year-old, a 21-year-old, and a 22-year-old all from Oxford, remain in police custody arrested on suspicion of murder.